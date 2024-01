After serving the planet with hip hop and Tupac news our site is us for sale. Please contact up ASAP for more information.

"This site is dedicated to the legacy of Tupac Shakur and all the other souljahs who dare to struggle; alive & dead"



7336 Santa Monica Boulevard, Suite 800 Hollywood, California 90046

E-mail: Thug Life Army is a division of Star Sound Music Group®7336 Santa Monica Boulevard, Suite 800 Hollywood, California 90046E-mail: [email protected]

The layout, text and images on this website are protected by (c) Copyright and may not be used or reproduced without written consent of [email protected] No copyright is implied or expressed towards any of the pictures on the site except site images owned by ThugLifeArmy.com . ‘Hot linking’ of our content (images, text, audio and video) is strictly prohibited by law.If our news articles are used we expect source credit and a live return link to be given to ThugLifeArmy.com The photograph of Tupac used on the home page is owned and copyrighted by Gobi. Photo is used with permission from Gobi to ThugLifeArmy.com. Many more of Gobi's photographs of Tupac can be seen in Gobi's book 'Thru My Eyes'.Picture graphics and design are by [email protected] and [email protected] (Selphie)